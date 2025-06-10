Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Charged With Murder Following Horeke Homicide

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 12:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 73-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Horeke last month.

Daniel Hepehi, also known as Danny Whiston, was found with critical injuries at a property in Waikerikeri Road in the early hours of May 22.

Sadly, the 77-year-old died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, says Police have now charged a man with murder following an ongoing investigation.

“The accused will appear in Kaikohe District Court today via video link and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this homicide.

“Police have made a number of appeals for information during this investigation and we would like to thank those members of the public for their support,” Detective Inspector Johnston says.

“We are continuing with our enquiries and we are pleased with the progress so far.”

As the matter is before the court Police are limited in providing further comment.

© Scoop Media

