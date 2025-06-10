Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Release Images In Papakura Wounding Incident

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 2:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Do you know this person? / Supplied: NZ Police
Police are seeking information on this person / Supplied: NZ Police

Police need your help in investigating a cowardly attack on a Papakura man last month.

Still images are being released of a person that Police is still working to identify, and we need to hear from you today.

The wounding incident occurred on Settlement Road / Supplied: NZ Police
Do you know this person? / Supplied: NZ Police

The wounding occurred on Friday 16 May at about 11.40am on Settlement Road in Papakura.

“A man in his 70s was walking alone in a westerly direction at the time, outside Papakura Intermediate School,” Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, of Counties Manukau South CIB says.

“Around the same time a person was walking on the opposite side of the road heading in the other direction.”

For reasons unknown, this person crossed the road towards the victim.

“They have approached the victim and lunged towards him, making contact,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“Immediately after the offender fled the scene, and the victim realised he had suffered a stab wound.

“The victim required hospital treatment and is recovering from this cowardly and unprovoked attack.”

Police need to hear from anyone who recognises the person in images being released.

“People in the community will know who this person is and they need to do the right thing and speak up.”

Anyone with information can update Police online now [1] or call 105 using the reference number 250516/1021.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

