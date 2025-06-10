Traffic Management Changes Coming To SH36 Roundabout

Traffic management used on the SH36/Lakes Boulevard/Taurikura Drive roundabout will be altered overnight on Thursday.

Lane closures and lane delineators have been in place since Monday, 26 June as part of the Taurikura Drive upgrade works. The works, taking place between the SH36 roundabout and Whiore Ave, will see two new signalised intersections, a new pedestrian crossing, and new walking and cycling options added to Taurikura Drive.

Tauranga City Council Head of Transport Mike Seabourne says the roundabout has been monitored since changes were introduced.

“We’ve seen some challenges associated with the previous traffic management setup, and have heard from our community, so we’re changing the layout of lane closures on the roundabout.

“The new traffic management measures should provide an easier layout for drivers to follow, while still supporting our accelerated programme of works to upgrade Taurikura Drive.”

The new road layout will involve closing the right-hand lane on SH36 from the Takitimu roundabout to the SH36/Taurikura Drive roundabout, as well as some of the right lane on the roundabout itself and the right-hand lane on Lakes Boulevard at the approach of the roundabout. A lower speed limit will still apply within the area under the traffic management layout change.

“The new layout will make the roundabout simpler to navigate, especially for drivers wanting to access Taurikura Drive and the Tauranga Crossing shopping centre”, Mike says.

“The previous layout required drivers to transition lanes within the roundabout to access Taurikura Drive, which will no longer be needed,” he says.

“We’re confident this will make a positive impact, and we will continue to monitor the site closely as the change is implemented”.

Traffic management changes will be introduced overnight on Thursday, 12 June.

For more information: tauranga.govt.nz/taurikura-drive

