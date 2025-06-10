Calling The Voices Of Tairāwhiti To Enrol, Stand And Vote

Tō Reo, Tō Mana, Your Voice, Your Power – is the call to action from the Gisborne District Council to encourage the people of Tairāwhiti to participate in this year’s local body elections and referendum this October.

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann says now is the time for people to check they’re enrolled and their contact details are up to date — especially for those thinking about standing for Council or wanting to make sure their vote, and their voice, counts.

“Elected members play a vital role in our communities. They uphold the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and make decisions that impact our local services, rules, investment and plans for the future of our region,” she says.

“Standing for Council is about stepping up to represent your whānau, community and values. Bringing their voices and ideas forward to make important decisions for the future of our community over the next three years.”

“You don’t need any special qualifications. Strong communication, leadership, and decision-making skills are helpful, as is being open-minded, respectful and having a genuine commitment to your community.”

“It’s also essential that we see more of our community exercising their right to vote when papers are posted out in September,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

"In 2022, only 43% of those enrolled in Tairāwhiti voted, with Māori and young people notably under-represented. This year, we’re rolling out an impactful campaign ahead of election day to inspire more people totake action."

This year people must also decide the future of Māori Wards for Tairāwhiti in a referendum.

“A decision to keep or remove Māori Wards will determine how our community is represented in the future.”

Anyone considering standing for the 2025 elections will need to choose whether to run in the Māori Ward (5 seats), the General Ward (8 seats), or for Mayor (1).

To help potential candidates understand what’s involved in being an elected member, Council is hosting a series of Candidate Information Evenings during June and July.

These events are an opportunity to learn more about what it means to become an elected member, the requirements for the role, including time commitments, responsibilities, and the rules around campaigning.

“These are relaxed and informative evenings where you can ask questions and get a real feel for what’s involved in becoming an elected member,” says Ms Thatcher-Swann.

“Whether you’re passionate about infrastructure, housing, the environment, or local development, standing for Council is an opportunity to represent your community and influence the future of Te Tairāwhiti.”

Thinking about standing for Council?

To be eligible, you must be a New Zealand citizen, aged 18 or over, and enrolled on the parliamentary electoral roll.

You’ll need to complete a nomination form, have it signed by two people enrolled in the ward that you’re standing in, and pay a $200 deposit.

Nominations open Friday 4 July and close at 12 noon on Friday 1 August.

Nomination forms will be available from Council offices and on the Council website. Late nominations will not be accepted.

For more information about how to stand, candidate requirements, and upcoming information evenings, visit www.gdc.govt.nz/elections.

