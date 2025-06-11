Denise Eaglesome-Karekare Announces Mayoral Bid: “Wairoa Is In My Heart, And I’m Ready To Serve”

Wairoa District Deputy Mayor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare has today confirmed she will stand for the Mayoralty in the upcoming 2025 Local Body Elections, offering her experience, passion, and deep community connection to the people of Wairoa.

A proud wahine Māori of Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa descent, Denise brings with her a life shaped by service — in whānau, in community, and in leadership.

“I was born and raised here. Wairoa is my tūrangawaewae. I’ve spent my life working alongside our people through tough times and triumphs — and now, I’m stepping forward to serve in a new way.”

With over two decades on Council — including five terms as Deputy Mayor — and as long-serving Chief Executive of the Wairoa Young Achievers Trust, Denise has helped shape some of the district’s most impactful community initiatives. Her work has focused on youth development, local employment, housing, and supporting whānau through both opportunity and adversity.

“I’ve always believed in getting stuck in, not standing back. The chance to represent our district as Mayor is not something I take lightly — it’s a responsibility I would carry with humility, and with a deep commitment to everyone who calls Wairoa home.”

Denise’s campaign is rooted in inclusive, community-driven progress, with a strong focus on practical, homegrown solutions. Her Local First approach puts Wairoa at the centre — advocating for better infrastructure, stronger support for whānau, and economic renewal built from the ground up, for the benefit of generations to come.

“This election is about the future — about working together for a Wairoa that thrives, where our tamariki and mokopuna can see their dreams here at home. I believe in the strength of our people, and I’m ready to serve with open ears, an open heart, and clear direction.”

