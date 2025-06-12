Thunderstorms, Rain Watches, And A Weekend Weather Shift

Covering period of Thursday 12th - Sunday 15th June

Thunderstorm activity is set to continue across parts of the North Island today (Thursday), bringing hail and heavy downpours in some areas. Meanwhile, a Heavy Rain Watch remains in place for North Otago until 5pm. This region has seen persistent rain overnight and into this morning, with further rainfall expected that could reach warning thresholds, keep an eye on local severe weather information.

Looking ahead to Friday, Cloudy and wet for eastern parts of the South Island, while the rest of the island enjoys settled and sunny weather. The North Island's unsettled spell continues, with more showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day.

Weekend Outlook

MetService meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube says “The South Island is in for a treat this weekend, with plenty of sunshine, perfect for enjoying snow-capped views, getting outdoors, or hitting the ski fields across Canterbury, the Southern Lakes, and Central Otago.”

While ski conditions are expected to be excellent, some valleys may experience thick fog at times.”

Meanwhile, the North Island is likely to continue seeing periods of rain across several regions. Fieldays in Hamilton has so far experienced showery and windy conditions. The good news is that more settled weather is expected to arrive from late Friday into Saturday, a welcome change for eventgoers.

By Sunday, a high-pressure system is expected to move in from the south, bringing more settled and sunny conditions to much of the country, though a few showers may linger in places.

Temperatures for the South Island will remain low, with overnight temperatures near or below freezing. This will keep snow on the mountain tops and frosty conditions in sheltered areas. A noticeable temperature drop is expected across the North Island early next week, something to keep an eye on as we head into the new week.

Stay up to date with the latest developments via the MetService website or weather app.

Understanding MetService Severe Weather Warning System

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (Localised Red Warning) - take cover now:

This warning is a red warning for a localised area.

When extremely severe weather is occurring or will do within the hour.

Severe thunderstorms have the ability to have significant impacts for an area indicated in the warning.

In the event of a Severe Thunderstorm Red Warning: Act now!

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action.

Thunderstorm Watch means thunderstorms are possible, be alert and consider action

Show the area that thunderstorms are most likely to occur during the validity period.

Although thunderstorms are often localised, the whole area is on watch as it is difficult to know exactly where the severe thunderstorm will occur within the mapped area.

During a thunderstorm Watch: Stay alert and take action if necessary.

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

During a Watch: Stay alert

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

Issued routinely once or twice a day

Recommendation: Plan

