Surf Life Saving New Zealand Announces Continuation Of Partnership With Toyota Financial Services

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is today announcing a further three-year extension of its partnership with Toyota Finance New Zealand (TFS), with TFS signing on to remain a Major Partner.

For 115 years, surf lifeguards have stood watch over New Zealand’s coastline to help ensure beachgoers return home safely, many of them volunteers. SLSNZ supports over 74 surf lifesaving clubs patrolling at over 90 locations, and more than 4,600 volunteer surf lifeguards. SLSNZ relies on the support of its commercial partners to help them carry out this important work.

Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, believes that a longstanding partnership such as the SLSNZ relationship with TFS can only be successful if it is based on an aligned purpose.

“We admire Toyota’s value of being a brand for all Kiwis, ensuring that the freedom of movement is a reality for all. Similarly, we are focused on making our beaches and coastlines accessible to everyone, by focusing on protecting and supporting our local communities, reducing risk, being proactive in preventing harm, and driving positive outcomes,” he says.

Toyota Financial Services has supported SLSNZ for an incredible 13 years and the sponsorship will see it supply the organisation with over 70 Toyota vehicles to support regional lifesaving delivery and community education programmes – making it one of the largest not-for-profit vehicle fleets in New Zealand.

The vehicles have proven to be valuable tools in Surf Life Saving’s mission to keep New Zealanders safe on our vast stretch of coastline.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Toyota Financial Services’ Chief Executive Officer, Brent Knight says that the continuation of the partnership was natural given the close relationship between the organisations, and he anticipated that the Toyota brand would continue to be linked with surf lifesaving rescue services nationally.

“We have an aligned goal in focusing on the wellbeing of our nation. To achieve this goal, we need to ensure surf lifeguards have the appropriate support and resources to perform their role to the best of their abilities,” he says.

“We are a nation of coast lovers: every year, around 3.1 million Kiwis visit the coast on average 3.8 times a month. Unfortunately, between 2014 and 2024, there were 429 drowning fatalities along our beaches and coastlines. But that number would have been much higher were it not for surf lifeguards, who saved 726 lives last summer.”

Brent says that, from Toyota’s perspective, there is a strong alignment of objectives and cultures between Toyota and Surf Life Saving, in particular their focus on community and safety.

“Community involvement is one of our core Toyota pillars. We have always had deep roots in our local communities, and we are focused on how we can make a positive social impact and give back to them.” he says.

“By supporting the Surf Life Saving movement, we are literally helping to save lives.”

As part of the partnership, TFS will remain a naming rights sponsor of the Surf Life Saving Northern Region Awards of Excellence, the annual celebration of surf lifesaving excellence across the Auckland and Northland regions, stretching south to Raglan on the west coast.

For the first time, TFS will also be the naming rights sponsor of the national Awards of Excellence, celebrating the best of New Zealand’s surf lifesaving achievements.

“We’ve been supporting these celebrations for the Northern Region for many years, so it only makes sense for us to extend that support to celebrate all our surf lifeguards and all surf lifesaving clubs across the country,” says Brent.

“These awards are a great opportunity for us to meet and acknowledge the people behind the clubs and patrols that continue to keep us safe, summer after summer, year after year.”

© Scoop Media

