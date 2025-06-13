200,000 Plants In The Ground And Growing

Small it may have been but the 200,000th plant placed in the ground near Havelock in Marlborough recently as part of Te Hoiere Project had a huge significance for all involved.

A small miro tree with a big meaning for Te Hoiere Project (Photo/Supplied)

Te Hoiere Project Catchment Care Coordinator Aubrey Tai said the special planting milestone celebrated in May at the Havelock Causeway symbolised the massive amount of effort that had gone into making Te Hoiere Project a huge success.

“This small miro tree represents all of that initial mahi, the many challenges that have been overcome, the learnings in those early stages which helped set the standard, the engagement, the passion and the direction for what has been achieved,” Aubrey said.

Te Hoiere is a collaborative catchment restoration project to protect the interconnected land and waters of Te Hoiere/Pelorus from the mountains into the sea. It seeks long-term environmental, cultural, social, and economic outcomes to benefit present and future generations to come.

“Te Hoiere Project is a highly visual restoration effort that many people have commented positively about and, more importantly, has continued conversations locally about the need to build on this effort,” Aubrey said. “This milestone is a measure of how successful the project has been. This is something I’ll look back on with immense personal satisfaction, and gratitude, to all those involved in making something like this achievable.”

Several plant suppliers have been used during the duration of the Project including Morgans Road - Blenheim, Titoki Nursery – Nelson, Rolleston Prison – Christchurch, Landscape Marlborough and Riverside Nursery – Rangiora.

Two people who have been involved with plantings since the outset are Shannon and Jasen Mears of Mears Contracting. They and their team have put approximately 160,000 plants in the ground for the Project.

Marking the 200,000th plant in the ground as part of Te Hoiere Project are from left Shannon Mears from Mears Contracting, Bruce and Barbara Richmond (Te Hoiere Kaitiaki Charitable Trust), Jasen Mears and Catchment Care Coordinator Aubrey Tai (Photo/Supplied)

“We planted Stage 1 of the Havelock Causeway in spring 2022 and it was so much of a swamp we planted it wearing dive booties. Stage 2 required getting goats out of the area before we could start, and Stage 3 needed some kiwi ingenuity and bridge building just to access the site,” Shannon said.

“During this project two of our crew have welcomed their first sons and it’s been a standing joke that in years to come they will take their boys hunting in the native forests they planted. I really hope this becomes a reality.”

Shannon said Te Hoiere Project had enabled the company to offer employment to local youth, giving them an opportunity they may not have otherwise had.

“This is one of the few projects we have seen ‘real’ collaboration. We have planted alongside Iwi, farmers, school children, councillors, senior citizens from 8-80 years old and every one of them has given it a heartfelt effort. The people in this project have been outstanding.”

“Conservation is about making a choice to do something to better the future, to better the land, to better our people. We hope Te Hoiere Project continues to flourish.”

For more information about Te Hoiere Project go to: www.tehoiere.org.nz

© Scoop Media

