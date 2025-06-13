Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Urgent Repairs Underway On SH16 At Woodhill – Plan Ahead

Friday, 13 June 2025, 6:13 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises drivers that urgent repair work has commenced today on State Highway 16, just north of Restall Road near Woodhill.

The repairs are addressing a drop-out on the side of the highway and involve complex work due to the presence of high-pressure gas lines in the area. Before construction can begin, crews must carefully locate underground services to ensure safety.

Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits are in place, with one lane closed to allow the work to proceed. The repair is expected to take approximately one week, but this may be subject to change depending on site conditions.

While significant delays are not expected, delays may be longer during commuting times. NZTA asks drivers to be patient, allow extra time, comply with temporary speed limits and follow instructions from crews on site in order to ensure their own safety and the safety of contractors working on site to complete the work.

