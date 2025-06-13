Police Statement - Coroner's Findings In Lachie Jones Death

Police acknowledge the findings by the coroner into the tragic death of three-year-old Lachie Jones who was found deceased in a Gore oxidation pond in January 2019.

Police will now need to consider the findings and the direction by the coroner for Police to undertake a third investigation. We will work diligently on all aspects we need to undertake to progress that with the appropriate resources and urgency to complete this direction as is required.

Police want to acknowledge Lachie’s family and the impact his death and the subsequent processes have had on them.

Police would also like to take this opportunity to recognise members of the public who came out on the evening Lachie was reported missing and searched for hours. We know that Lachie’s death has also had an impact on them and the wider Gore community.

Police have previously acknowledged but reiterate again today that our initial action following Lachie’s death fell short of the high expectations we set for ourselves. As a result of Lachie’s death, Police have implemented a national policy change which requires that CIB must be consulted for any death of a baby, child, or young person and where possible attend all scenes. The CIB will also be required to oversee or lead any investigation into the death of an infant or child under 10.

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Lachie’s family.

- Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson

