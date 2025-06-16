Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
John Woodward Announces Bid For New Plymouth Mayor 2025

Monday, 16 June 2025, 1:15 pm
Press Release: John Woodward

It’s time for meaningful change in New Plymouth. Today, I am proud to announce my candidacy for Mayor in the 2025 local elections. My vision is clear: a New Plymouth built on trust, collaboration, and principled leadership.

The decision to run for Mayor comes from a deep belief that our community deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent, and unwavering in its commitment to the people. While my initial campaign was focused on joining Council, I have realized that the best way to drive the change we need is by leading from the front as Mayor.

Now is the time for strong, decisive leadership. As someone with extensive crisis management experience — I’ve been tested in the toughest situations, from major operations to disaster relief and complex incidents. I’ve proven time and time again that I can lead under pressure, bringing calm, clarity, and a united vision to deliver real results.

This campaign is not about politics; it’s about principles:

  • Transparency: The public has the right to know what’s happening, always.
  • Communication: Honest, clear, and consistent dialogue with our community.
  • Integrity: No games, no bullying, no backdoor deals. Zero tolerance for unethical practices.

Together, we can rebuild trust in our local government, inspire unity, and create a thriving community that puts New Plymouth first — not just for today, but for the generations to come.

I am here to listen, to lead, and to fight for a New Plymouth that works for everyone.

“Leadership that listens, Growth that matters”.

