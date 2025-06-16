Masterton District Council Backs Pūkaha With $200,000 Support Package

Masterton District Council has agreed to provide Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre with a one-off unsecured interest-only loan of $200,000, demonstrating its commitment to preserving one of the region's most important conservation and tourism attractions.

The loan will be written down over 10 years, with the Council's existing $20,000 annual Economic Development grant to Pūkaha being applied every year to reduce the loan balance.

Mayor Gary Caffell said the decision reflects the Council's recognition of Pūkaha's role in the community.

"Pūkaha is absolutely essential to our region. It's not just about conservation, it's about education, tourism, and preserving our natural heritage for future generations," Mayor Caffell said.

"The decision of the Council demonstrates an investment in something that matters deeply to our community. We've seen the challenges Pūkaha has been facing, and we wanted to step up and provide meaningful support to the new board as they work to ensure Pūkaha’s ongoing success."

The loan will be granted under conditions designed to ensure accountability and ongoing partnership. Pūkaha will provide six-monthly reports to Council's Audit and Risk Committee, and the Council will have a non-voting observer position on the Pūkaha Board.

"We're not just writing a cheque and walking away," Mayor Caffell explained. "This is about building a stronger partnership. We want to be there to support Pūkaha's success while ensuring ratepayers' investment is protected."

Pūkaha Mt Bruce Trust Board Chair Shane McManaway said he was delighted to have the Council’s support.

“We are looking forward to building on our already strong relationship with Masterton District Council as we undertake the work ahead of us. This partnership with the people of Masterton is vital to our future success.”

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre plays a crucial role in native species conservation and attracts thousands of visitors annually, contributing to the local economy and raising awareness of New Zealand's unique wildlife.

The loan structure provides Pūkaha with immediate financial relief while establishing a framework for long-term sustainability through the gradual write-down of the loan.

"Sometimes you have to back the things that make your community special," Mayor Caffell said. "Pūkaha is one of those things. It's worth fighting for."

© Scoop Media

