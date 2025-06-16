State Highway 7 To Partially Reopen Tomorrow Morning

A section of State Highway 7 including Lewis Pass that was closed by a slip is due to partially reopen at 7am tomorrow morning.

Roading contractors have worked with a geotechnical expert to address the risk of further debris coming down onto the road and will keep the current closure between Springs Junction and Island Hills in place overnight.

From 7am tomorrow, a single lane is due to be opened and temporary traffic management will be in place. The site will be monitored through the week before full access is restored.

A further update will be issued as required.

