Groundspreaders’ Association Encourages Incident Reporting

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Groundspread Fertiliser Association

MEDIA RELEASE
14th November 2019

Groundspreaders’ Association Encourages Incident Reporting Amongst All Members

The New Zealand Groundspread Fertilisers Association (NZGFA) is actively encouraging all its members to sign up to free, real-time incident reporting app, Spotlight. The move comes as interest in best practice incident reporting is on the rise and as vigilance around health and safety continues to climb to the top of the industry’s agenda.

Grant Anderson, the NZGFA’s Health & Safety representative, says health and safety is of paramount importance in every industry where there is risk and that ground spreaders are making great efforts to ensure their health and safety and incident prevention procedures are effective.

“That said, accidents do happen. In recognition of this, we are encouraging all ground spreaders to capture what happened, report it and share the information so that a similar incident can be prevented.”

He explains that while many ground spreading companies have their own incident log books, he believes using the Spotlight app will be more beneficial for the industry as a whole.

“The Spotlight app is a really useful tool. It enables the quick reporting of incidents, hazards and near misses at the time the event occurred. It captures and securely stores the information for analysis and learning and allows the user to promptly share data with others in the group – while guaranteeing the confidentiality of the user.

“This sharing of information could prevent a serious injury or save a life. The beauty of using the Spotlight app via the NZGFA is that it means the Association can collate the data, see where the patterns fall and work towards addressing any recurring issues. The app allows for this without naming names.

“If all our members sign up to Spotlight, we can provide big picture analysis, pinpoint risk and work towards reducing and eliminating it.”

A link to Spotlight has been added under the NZGFA’s suite of member benefits on the website. However, members wishing to sign up through the NZGFA, should contact Grant Anderson at grant.anderston@hwr.co.nz. Non-members can join the Association by visiting www.nzgfa.co.nz

e n d s

