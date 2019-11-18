Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Summerfruit growers vote for ongoing industry funding

Monday, 18 November 2019, 11:53 am
Press Release: Summerfruit NZ

Media release

18 November 2019

Summerfruit growers vote overwhelmingly in support of
ongoing industry funding

New Zealand’s commercial summerfruit growers have voted overwhelmingly in support of continuing the levy they pay for industry funding for biosecurity, crop protection, export market access and other ‘industry good’ activities.

Industry body Summerfruit NZ consulted growers around the country before asking them to vote on renewal of the sector’s Commodity Levy Order, which will expire before the start of the 2020 summerfruit season.

The voting return percentage was 53% with 84% of votes cast supporting levy continuation. Levies provide more than two-thirds of Summerfruit NZ’s funding.

‘This outcome is a strong and welcome endorsement of Summerfruit NZ and the work we have done over the last 25 years,’ says Summerfruit NZ Chairman Tim Jones. ‘We have worked very hard to create a profitable and sustainable industry for our growers and this outcome shows that they appreciate what we’ve done and what they know we can achieve in the future. We couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome.

‘The voter turnout was higher than we have recorded before and was also higher than most other primary sector groups have achieved over the last couple of years. This reflects the level of engagement we have with our growers, who we’d like to thank for their participation,’ he says.

The Minister of Agriculture will now be asked to grant a new Commodity Levy Order, which Summerfruit NZ hopes to have in place before the start of the 2020-21 summerfruit season.

New Zealand has more than 20 primary sector Commodity Levy Orders and each levy order must be renewed every six years.

Summerfruit NZ proposed no change to its maximum levy rates – one rate for apricots, nectarines, peaches and plums, and another rate for cherries (which have higher value and lower overall production per hectare than the other summerfruit).

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Summerfruit NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 