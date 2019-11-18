Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sending deadlines for Christmas presents

Monday, 18 November 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Post

Please be advised that NZ Post has released the sending deadlines if NZers want to ensure their Christmas gifts are under the tree in time.

For domestic parcels the deadline is in just one month. 

NZ Post delivered over 14.5 million parcels during November and December last year - that's about three parcels per second - and are expecting a record-breaking Christmas for 2019. 

Send prezzies nationwide


Postal ServiceCut-off Date
PostThursday 19 December
ParcelThursday 19 December
CourierMonday 23 December

Send prezzies around the world

South Pacific, Asia, North America, UK & Europe

Postal ServiceCut-off Date
AirMonday 2 December
CourierMonday 9 December
Express CourierFriday 13 December

Australia

Postal ServiceCut-off Date
AirWednesday 4 December
CourierWednesday 11 December
Express CourierMonday 16 December

Rest of the World

Postal ServiceCut-off Date
AirFriday 29 November
CourierFriday 6 December
Express CourierWednesday 11 December

Receiving from YouShop

YouShop USA

Postal ServiceCut-off Date
EconomyMonday 25 November
StandardMonday 2 December

YouShop UK

Postal ServiceCut-off Date
StandardMonday 2 December

*YouShop shipping costs must be paid for and items must be ready for shipment from the YouShop warehouse by this date.

*Please be aware there will be no mail delivery on the 27th and 28th December.


