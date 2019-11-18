Sending deadlines for Christmas presents
Please be advised that NZ Post has released the sending deadlines if NZers want to ensure their Christmas gifts are under the tree in time.
For domestic parcels the deadline is in just one month.
NZ Post delivered over 14.5 million parcels during November and December last year - that's about three parcels per second - and are expecting a record-breaking Christmas for 2019.
Send prezzies nationwide
|Postal Service
|Cut-off Date
|Post
|Thursday 19 December
|Parcel
|Thursday 19 December
|Courier
|Monday 23 December
Send prezzies around the world
South Pacific, Asia, North America, UK & Europe
|Postal Service
|Cut-off Date
|Air
|Monday 2 December
|Courier
|Monday 9 December
|Express Courier
|Friday 13 December
Australia
|Postal Service
|Cut-off Date
|Air
|Wednesday 4 December
|Courier
|Wednesday 11 December
|Express Courier
|Monday 16 December
Rest of the World
|Postal Service
|Cut-off Date
|Air
|Friday 29 November
|Courier
|Friday 6 December
|Express Courier
|Wednesday 11 December
Receiving from YouShop
YouShop USA
|Postal Service
|Cut-off Date
|Economy
|Monday 25 November
|Standard
|Monday 2 December
YouShop UK
|Postal Service
|Cut-off Date
|Standard
|Monday 2 December
*YouShop shipping costs must be paid for and items must be ready for shipment from the YouShop warehouse by this date.
*Please be aware there will be no mail delivery on the 27th and 28th December.