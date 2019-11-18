Sending deadlines for Christmas presents

Please be advised that NZ Post has released the sending deadlines if NZers want to ensure their Christmas gifts are under the tree in time.

For domestic parcels the deadline is in just one month.

NZ Post delivered over 14.5 million parcels during November and December last year - that's about three parcels per second - and are expecting a record-breaking Christmas for 2019.

Send prezzies nationwide

Postal Service Cut-off Date Post Thursday 19 December Parcel Thursday 19 December Courier Monday 23 December

Send prezzies around the world

South Pacific, Asia, North America, UK & Europe

Postal Service Cut-off Date Air Monday 2 December Courier Monday 9 December Express Courier Friday 13 December

Australia

Postal Service Cut-off Date Air Wednesday 4 December Courier Wednesday 11 December Express Courier Monday 16 December

Rest of the World

Postal Service Cut-off Date Air Friday 29 November Courier Friday 6 December Express Courier Wednesday 11 December

Receiving from YouShop

YouShop USA

Postal Service Cut-off Date Economy Monday 25 November Standard Monday 2 December

YouShop UK

Postal Service Cut-off Date Standard Monday 2 December

*YouShop shipping costs must be paid for and items must be ready for shipment from the YouShop warehouse by this date.

*Please be aware there will be no mail delivery on the 27th and 28th December.

