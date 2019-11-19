Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Engineering New Zealand upholds complaint about house design

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Engineering New Zealand

Media release: Engineering New Zealand upholds complaint about house design

Engineering New Zealand has upheld a complaint that an engineer’s design for an architecturally designed house did not meet the standard reasonably expected from a Chartered Professional Engineer and a Chartered Member of Engineering New Zealand.

There were serious issues with the load paths in the original design and issues with the subsequent amended design.

The engineer has been censured and order to pay fines and costs totalling $10,000.

The decision says that all engineers need to be aware of the responsibility and liability they bear when signing off designs. This means they must have an appropriate quality assurance process in place.

The Disciplinary Committee said the investigation did not suggest that there were wider competency concerns regarding the engineer’s practice.

“The respondent’s actions showed a lack of judgement; however, the departure from expected standards is at the lower end of the scale.

“Although we have upheld this complaint, we do not consider that the respondent’s practice poses a risk to the public such that we would need to remove or suspend them.

“The respondent has accepted their failings in this case and has signalled the lessons they and [their company] have undertaken to prevent this happening again.”

The Disciplinary Committee also said naming the engineer would be “disproportionate and punitive, given that there were no wide-ranging competency concerns nor the need for the engineer to undertake further professional development”.

Engineering New Zealand has a Practice Note that outlines engineers’ obligations when signing producer statements. Read Practice Note 1: Guidelines on Producer Statements.

Read the Disciplinary Committee decision

Read the Investigating Committee decision

/ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Engineering New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 