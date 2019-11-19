Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International links help diversify farm

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Real Communications

A focus on building international business relationships along with a homegrown entrepreneurial approach, has seen Simon and Kirsty Williamson successfully diversify their farming operation at Glenbrook Station.

The 3700ha sheep and beef farm south of Twizel, runs 3500 ewes, a shorthorn cattle stud, and produces a variety of crops for both export and local consumption.

Simon, who is the chair of the North Otago Federated Farmers and recent past chair of the high-country section, as well as chair of High Country Health which operates the Twizel Medical Centre, is astounded at the changes to the area since the family first moved to the property, in 2004.

“It’s amazing what a difference water has made. It’s revolutionised the town. You’re employing people and families, contractors, and there’s infrastructure...the wheel goes around and round, it’s hard to know where to stop with the benefits of it.”

Technology represents the other major change in farming, something Simon has adapted to with the help of a private internet connection.

“We most things now through the internet. Our farm accounting is online, and I use the internet for soil moisture, water monitoring and online sales.

“Sometimes you think back to using the internet on the phone lines, it was so slow, it was painful. You used to have to go away and have a cup of tea and then come back to see if anything had happened. It’s certainly come a long way. I travel to the USA most years, and there seems to be a big swing to online, you can do it all out of a tin shed.”

By developing international contacts, and embracing technology, the Williamsons have joined forces with Point6, a sock manufacturing company located in Colorado. They supply the company with top-quality Merino wool which is used to create high tech socks, base layers and apparel for outdoors enthusiasts and the US military. It then comes full circle, with Simon and Kirsty now managing the New Zealand and Australian distribution arm of the business, which involves importing and selling the final product online and in stores.

The philosophy behind Point6 with its focus on quality, sustainability, animal welfare and a fair return for farmers fits perfectly with the Williamson’s own values, says Simon.

“It works for both parties. They know where their wool is sourced from and it’s all above board, and it’s nice for the wool grower to have a knowledge of where the wool’s going to and what it’s being used for. We sell wool to Point6 and then buy it back as socks, it is a rather unique story. It’s something a little bit different, and nice to sell a product that sells itself.”

Simon and Kirsty also supply wool to Idaho-based company, First Lite, who specialise in hunting apparel.

To keep up with their business initiatives, the Williamsons regularly rely on Skype calls for business meetings, and the smooth running of the e-commerce side, which is used for online sales and inventory tracking.

Out on the farm, Simon monitors irrigators using his iPad and phone, and completes water, soil and moisture monitoring through telemetrics.

“We can see it all at the tip of our fingers,” he says. “It’s come a long way in a hurry, there’s still a lot of room to get broadband out into rural communities, but considering how fast the whole game’s moving, it’s incredible. The way farming’s moved compliance-wise and monitoring; farmers feel the environment’s their backyard, and they’re very mindful of not doing that’s detrimental to the cause, so they test water, and we put bores down at huge costs to monitor water. “I think farmers are doing a fantastic job in that space.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Real Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 