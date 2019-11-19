Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brothers Beer and Juke Joint BBQ opens in Onehunga

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Brothers Beer

Brothers Beer has opened the doors of its fourth Brothers Beer craft beer bar and Juke Joint BBQ restaurant at 120 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga.

The new Onehunga site is housed in an iconic heritage building, the old Onehunga Post Office, now set to become a hip new and inclusive place to the melting pot and history-rich community of Onehunga.

Brothers Beer has brought their distinctive laid-back ethos and look to the Onehunga site. The space is furnished with retro couches, natural wooden tables and leaners, and lush native plants. The site is of course both child and dog friendly with a large sun-drenched rear courtyard featuring a sandpit for the kids as well as plenty of spaces for parents to catch up with old friends whilst the kids are making new ones.

There are many subtle touches that pay homage to the heritage of the building, none more so than the old vault which is now the ‘Beer Safe’ - housing kegs for 18 different beers pouring through the adjacent taps.

The Juke Joint BBQ servery serves up authentic Southern Style cuisine. Juke Joint BBQ's menu features slow-cooked meat and vegetables served naked, or in a sourdough bun with coleslaw and a selection of house-made sauces. Some of the specialties include 14hr smoked brisket, tender spiced lamb shoulder, as well as smoked then fried chicken. Juke Joint’s menu is perfect for all ages, dietary requirements and preferences, and is made to share.

This Onehunga location is an exciting one for Brothers Beer, providing a must-stop spot on the way back from the Airport, and a great spot to where you can grab a cold beer after a visit to the dog park, or shopping at Onehunga’s famous DressSmart and eclectic main street.

Brothers Beer are proud to bring good beer to Onehunga, a vibrant suburb reflective of Auckland today; a true melting pot of flavours, backgrounds and potential.

The bar and restaurant will be open seven days a week from midday to 10pm.

Quotes from Anothony Browne, Owner of Brothers Beer

“Over the last couple of months we’ve been busy bringing this incredible historic building back to life and feel privileged to be the latest custodians of 120 years of history. We feel as though the history of this building fits perfectly with our brands personality. We are stoked to bring a bit of the new to the old, respectively.”

“If the building itself wasn’t enough of a gem, out back there is a massive sunny courtyard that we think will become one of Auckland’s best beer gardens. It is family friendly, and can effortlessly change into a late night spot for live music once the kids have gone home.”

“Like all Brothers Beer locations we needed it to tick all the boxes … opposite the train station, in a family friendly suburb, and a dog park nearby! The difference with our Onehunga location is that we are reaching a whole new market in an up and coming area, and an area that is the gateway to Auckland for visitors and tourists alike.”

