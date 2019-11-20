Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6426 (mid-rate) this morning.

Another rise in global dairy prices has helped lift the New Zealand dollar back above 64 US cents.

This mornings GDT Price Index increased by 1.7% with an average selling price of $ 3,481 per tonne. It was the fifth consecutive rise for the index and follows a 3.7% spike a fortnight ago. The overall result was assisted by healthy increases in both skimmed milk powder and whole milk powder prices which increased by 3.3% and 2.2% respectively.

The NZDAUD broke back above 94 Australian cents yesterday afternoon after the RBA minutes showed the Central bank had debated whether they should cut rates at their November meeting. Although the Board ultimately decided against the move they reaffirmed that they are prepared to ease policy further if needed.

Overnight the US Commerce Department reported October’s housing starts rose 3.8% following on from the sharp 7.9% fall in September. The result was still shy of the forecast 5.1% increase.

The British pound has given back some of its recent gains as investors trim their long positions ahead of this morning’s televised head-to-head debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. YouGov are expected to release an updated post-debate poll later today and any fall in the Tories lead should lead to further weakening of the pound.

With little in the way of economic data during our trading day investors are likely to wait for tomorrow morning’s FOMC minutes before adding to their positions.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow -0.31%, S&P 500 -0.10%, FTSE +0.22%, DAX +0.11%, CAC -0.35%, Nikkei -0.63%, Shanghai +0.85%

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,474 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices continue to fall, down 2.0% to $55.75 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 