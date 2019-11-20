Hype & Dexter HubSpot Advanced Implementation Partner

HYPE & DEXTER NAMED AS ADVANCED IMPLEMENTATION CERTIFIED PARTNER BY GLOBAL SOFTWARE GIANT

Auckland– Today, Hype & Dexter announced they’re one of only 13 global agencies named in the first cohort of Advanced Implementation Certified partners by HubSpot.

HubSpot, a leading growth platform, uses this advanced certification as a way to recognise agency partners that specialise in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations, and migrations.

Hype & Dexter CEO, Ryan Watkins says: “In the last six months we’ve seen a real increase in the number of large organisations looking to implement HubSpot. Right now we’re in the process of delivering three enterprise level CRM implementations. All three are based on providing a single view of the customer to every part of the organisation in response to the changing expectations of today's customer.”

“As our customers expand into different technology stacks, their needs are becoming more complex and sophisticated,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. “We need to rely more and more on our partner ecosystem to deliver value for our shared customers. I’m thrilled that Hype & Dexter is part of the exclusive group of Advanced Implementation Certified partners that can help our customers grow.”

HubSpot offers a variety of certification options for partners via HubSpot Academy, including the Partner Certification. Through the Advanced Implementation Certification, partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services. This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners.

Watkins adds: “The change that HubSpot has made with this new certification is a strong signal that it understands the requirements of enterprise sized businesses looking to use its software. Larger businesses typically have a more complex set of requirements as well as more significant risk should things go wrong. Being able to talk to an Advanced Implementation Certified partner will give enterprise organisations the confidence they need in a solutions partner to ensure a successful implementation.”

Learn more about what Hype & Dexter’s Advanced Implementation Certification means here.

About Hype & Dexter

Hype & Dexter is NZ's first Diamond HubSpot Agency and ranked the #5 partner globally in 2018. We do inbound marketing brilliantly, but we're not just marketing. We deliver the full stack growth platform to implement best practice Marketing, Sales and Service systems from start-up to Enterprise. Our methodology is literally transforming the way the businesses we work with attract and retain customers, manage their contacts and automate their sales and service processes.

“We’re honoured that H&D chose to join the HubSpot Partner Program to help supercharge the agency’s growth. I’m incredibly proud to see them flying the flag for New Zealand, and setting the standard globally for how agencies can help their clients grow better with the inbound methodology and the HubSpot Growth Platform.”

Shahid Nizami, APAC Managing Director at HubSpot



About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 68,800 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.



