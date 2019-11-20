Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The greatest treat of generations turns 40

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 1:54 pm
Press Release: McDonald's

Media Alert
20 November 2019
The greatest treat of generations turns 40
McDonald’s reveals throwback toys returning in the Surprise Happy Meal

A special moment of anticipation comes with opening a Happy Meal and wondering what toy is inside. This November, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic Happy Meal, McDonald’s is celebrating that moment by re-releasing the favourite toys of the past four decades, a limited number of which are now available to lucky Kiwis.

First introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in 1979 in the United States, the early iterations of the Happy Meal featured a decorative box including various toys, such as a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers. The Happy Meal footprint has expanded to more than 38,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries around the globe - with the iconic toy still a beloved staple - serving as a symbol of surprise, playfulness and fun.

In honour of the Happy Meal milestone, McDonald’s globally introduced the Surprise Happy Meal, a limited edition Happy Meal featuring 15 fan-favourite throwback toys. The best part is that Surprise Happy Meal customers won’t know which toy they have received until they open the packaging, which is designed to conceal the sought after collectables right up to the last moment.

After much international buzz, the toys have arrived in McDonald’s restaurants in New Zealand, offering Kiwis the chance to get their hands on a piece of their own childhood nostalgia.

The official list of limited edition Happy Meal toys includes;
·  Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
·  Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
·  Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
·  Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
·  Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
·  Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
·  McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
·  Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
·  Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
·  Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
·  Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
·  Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
·  My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
·  Furby (Hasbro): 1999
·  Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
The Surprise Happy Meals will be available in participating McDonald’s restaurants from 21 November. With limited numbers available in New Zealand, Macca’s predicts the toys will sell out in a matter of days, so be in quick to get your hands on a piece of history.

ENDS

