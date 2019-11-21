Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gull Heads Off Rising Prices With a 10 CPL Discount Day

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: Gull Petroleum

21 November 2019

10 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 21 November 2019 to 12PM Friday 22 November 2019

With oil prices nudging up as New Zealand stares down the arrival of Christmas shopping queues and ‘Jingle Bells’, Gull New Zealand wants to make it easier for Kiwi motorists to go a bit further with a 10 cent per litre discount.

Gull New Zealand is offering a 10 cent per litre discount, the Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 21 November 2019 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 22 November 2019.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull remains committed to providing value and the best competitively priced fuel to Kiwi motorists.

“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the North Island and Gull Maheno in the South Island, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)$ 2.057
Force 10 (98)$ 2.207
Diesel$ 1.327

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

AtiamuriOffering the lowest regular (91) price$1.867 per litre
Te KuitiOffering the lowest diesel price$1.237 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

ends

