Build a healthy home for asthma sufferers

The best time to consider a healthy and sustainable home for your family is at the design stage. This is especially important if someone in your home suffers from asthma.

A lot of respiratory issues are caused by the cold and damp environments that we live in. According to recent statistics, 1 in 7 children in New Zealand have asthma and 1 in 6 people suffer from respiratory diseases.

There has been much study on the triggers for asthma sufferers and it has been proven that a properly insulated, warm, dry home greatly improves the symptoms.

Often the last place considered to improve health, thermal efficiencies, home comforts, and more, is the slab your house is built on. Yet it might surprise you to learn that approximately 15% of a home’s heat is lost through the foundation.

However, not all foundations are created equal. Most insulated foundations only protect the edges of the concrete slab, allowing heat to escape through the sides.

To realise the full benefits from a well-considered foundation you need a fully insulated slab from MAXRaft®, New Zealand’s only fully insulated concrete slab company.

MAXRaft® offers superior performance when it comes to thermal bridging, resulting in consistent temperatures throughout your home with reduced cold spots to optimise energy efficiency. The additional heat retained in your foundation also reduces the ability of damp to rise at the juncture of wall and foundation. This in turn leads to a warm, comfortable living environment without that damp presence in the air.

By allowing the slow release of heat from your foundation, MAXRaft® maintains a balance by ensuring you enjoy that warm, comfortable feeling. It really is a thermostat for your home. If you want a healthier home with consistently good room temperatures, and reduce doctor bills at the same time, choose MAXRaft®.

