Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong Leadership Needed to Improve Economic Outcomes

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 9:43 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Media Release

Strong Leadership Needed to Improve Economic Outcomes for Kāpiti

Kāpiti, 21 November 2019 - New data shows Kāpiti is tracking behind New Zealand averages for productivity and standard of living measures, and the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce is urging the new District Council to urgently address issues identified by Infometrics in its latest Kāpiti update.

Employment grew by 3.2% in 2018, compared to the New Zealand average of 3.0%, but productivity growth went backwards to -1.7% compared to 0.2% growth nationally. The mean average earnings were $47,430, compared to $60,891 nationwide, and housing affordability is also declining.

Jacinda Thorn, Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce Chair, says Economic Development was a crucial priority in the Chamber’s 2019 Local Body Election Manifesto, particularly the need for a cohesive long-term vision for the region.

“Without an agreed plan, and key deliverables, our community has no direction or goals to support a stronger economy, which encourages business growth and higher wages.

“These new figures from Infometrics have highlighted several areas of concern we believe need to be addressed first by our new Council. We want productivity to grow again and higher wages available in Kāpiti.

“We are working with the Council to develop its Economic Development Strategy Refresh, but also want to see action taken by the people our community has elected to lead the region through the next three years,” says Jacinda Thorn.

Sam Pritchard, Deputy Chair, says the Infometrics data has highlighted the high number of self-employed people in Kāpiti.

“28.4% of our working population is self-employed, compared to the national rate of 16.7% - which isn’t a surprise but will present some unique challenges to the District as it decides its economic direction and looks to grow its workforce.

“The next three years are important for Kāpiti, and we look forward to working closely with the Council. The decisions made by our Mayor and Council between 2019 and 2022 will set the scene for the next decade’s worth of development, and beyond,” says Sam Pritchard.

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 