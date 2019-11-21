Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NortonLifeLock Algorithm Exposes 1000+ Creepware Apps

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 11:34 am
Press Release: Norton Cyber Security

NortonLifeLock Algorithm Exposes 1000+ Creepware Apps // Coalition Against Stalkerware

This week, NortonLifeLock furthered its hand in the fight against cyberstalking, alongside industry partners and domestic violence orgs, with the launch of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, a global initiative to put an end to tech-enabled abuse.

Alongside this, the NortonLifeLock Research Group (NRG) – formerly known as Symantec Research Labs – published a whitepaper on its proprietary algorithm, CreepRank, it developed in partnership with Cornell Tech and New York University, which uncovered 1000+ apps that can be used to stalk, manipulate and encroach on personal privacy – while 813 have been removed, 282 remain.

The findings are especially concerning for vulnerable groups like women and children, and underscores how hard it is for a victim to detect creepware once it’s installed, as it’s often masqueraded as an innocent app like parental controls or is missing an app icon altogether.

NRG is made up of 20+ computer scientists, researchers and PhD students who are committed to exploring research and promising new technologies across privacy and security. Let me know if you’re interested in connecting with a researcher, who can provide background on stalkerware or serve as a resource in the future. We can also provide a real-life demo on how “creepware” and “stalkerware” work, if that’s ever of interest.

To read the full report please visit: https://www.nortonlifelock.com/content/dam/nortonlifelock/docs/research-papers/many-kinds-creepware-en.pdf.


