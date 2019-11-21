NortonLifeLock Algorithm Exposes 1000+ Creepware Apps

This week, NortonLifeLock furthered its hand in the fight against cyberstalking, alongside industry partners and domestic violence orgs, with the launch of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, a global initiative to put an end to tech-enabled abuse.

Alongside this, the NortonLifeLock Research Group (NRG) – formerly known as Symantec Research Labs – published a whitepaper on its proprietary algorithm, CreepRank, it developed in partnership with Cornell Tech and New York University, which uncovered 1000+ apps that can be used to stalk, manipulate and encroach on personal privacy – while 813 have been removed, 282 remain.

The findings are especially concerning for vulnerable groups like women and children, and underscores how hard it is for a victim to detect creepware once it’s installed, as it’s often masqueraded as an innocent app like parental controls or is missing an app icon altogether.

