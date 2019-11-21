Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Go Bus Ready, Willing And Able to Reach Settlement

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Go Bus

21 November 2019


Go Bus Ready, Willing And Able to Reach Settlement with First Union

Union calls strike action for Friday morning despite pay increase offer and agreement for mediation


Offer confirms Go Bus’s position as one of the better paying bus companies in Auckland

Action is placing student exam participation at risk

Go Bus has made an offer for settlement of the Auckland Go Bus and First Union Collective Agreement.

The offer includes a 2% pay increase for a one-year term. ‘This offer confirms Go Bus’s position as one of the better paying bus company in Auckland,” said Kura Poulava, HR Director, Go Bus.

Poulava said the Company was very disappointed in the actions of a small number of drivers and union officials who have tried to portray the Company as an unwilling party to the negotiations.

“We have been ready, willing and able to reach a settlement for some time now, but the Union appears to have more interest in grandstanding rather than looking after its Auckland members,” continued Ms Poulava. “The facts speak for themselves; Go Bus has an offer on the table, we have agreed to mediation, yet the Union is still calling a strike.

“It appears the union is targeting students trying to get to exams, with the strike lasting three hours over the peak travel time in the morning. Commuters getting to work will also be directly affected too. This is a mean-spirited approach - the union’s strike action will mean drivers only lose three hours pay, but will jeopardise the needs of innocent students to get to exams.

“Further, it’s hard to understand why the union has placed so much focus on us when we are already one of the better paying bus operators in Auckland. In the past few months the Union has settled a collective agreement with another operator for less than what we are already paying, while at the same time encouraging our employees to go on strike. That doesn’t make much sense to us.”

The Company now awaits the outcome of the union’s vote and if accepted will be able to process the new increases in time for Christmas.

-ends-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Go Bus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 