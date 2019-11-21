Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZME Radio closes out 2019 on a high

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: NZME.

NZME Radio closes out 2019 on a high - GfK Commercial Radio Survey 4 2019

Newstalk ZB has grown market share with New Zealand audiences hungry for news and opinion according to the GfK independent commercial radio survey results, once more claiming the title as New Zealand’s number one radio network. Newstalk ZB is now also the number one station in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with The Mike Hosking Breakfast Show claiming the spot as most popular Breakfast show#.

Fletch, Vaughan and Megan, hosts of ZM Breakfast, continue to lead the way with young Kiwis as the #1 breakfast show for all New Zealanders Under 40^.

“We’ve taken great strides this year delivering listeners the hosts they can relate to whichever station they choose to listen to. We have an incredible line-up of New Zealand’s most talented broadcasters and they’re here, day in day out for their listeners,” said NZME Group Director Entertainment, Dean Buchanan.

Newstalk ZB’s continued dominance across the year has been especially pleasing for NZME, with several changes to ZB’s line-up during the year including Simon Barnett and Phil Gifford hosting Afternoons, Kerre McIvor moving to Mornings and Heather du Plessis-Allan hosting Drive.

“For Newstalk ZB, this is an incredible amount of change in a short period of time and the audience has loved it. Our loyal listeners have stayed, and our on-air teams have attracted brand new listeners as well,” said NZME’s Head of Talk Jason Winstanley.

“The arrival of Simon and Phil has had an immediate impact in the Christchurch radio market with audiences following the ‘Barnett Effect’,” said Winstanley.

The great NZME survey results have gone hand in hand with industry recognition at this year’s radio awards. ZM won network station of the year with ZM Breakfast’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan winning Best Breakfast Show. Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking and Marcus Lush won awards for their shows and ZB’s reporting team won accolades for their news coverage.

“Another year like this shows the exciting opportunity we have to continue to grow audiences right across NZME radio. Today’s results reinforce the radio industry’s growing potential to deliver bigger and more engaged audiences than ever before,” said NZME’s Chief Radio and Commercial Officer Wendy Palmer.

CEO Michael Boggs: “We’re also celebrating the 3.2 million~ New Zealanders that listen to NZME’s radio networks, read our newspapers or access our digital brands regularly. We take great pride in delivering Kiwis news, information and entertainment where, when and how they want it. Our unrivalled blend of digital content, radio broadcasts and newspaper distribution mean we can connect with Kiwis regardless of where they are.”

ENDS

