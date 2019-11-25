Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp supports Mary Potter Hospice

Monday, 25 November 2019, 11:02 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is proud to have provided pro bono support to Mary Potter Hospice over its plans to build an apartment complex next to its in-patient facility in Wellington.

The construction project will create long-term sustainable revenue for the Hospice as demand for its services grows.

The Chapman Tripp team was led by partner Greg Wise, with partner Brad Kidd, solicitor Alicia Rosevear and senior solicitor Rosa McPhee assisting.

Greg Wise said, “It is immensely rewarding to support Mary Potter Hospice which provides an essential service for people in Wellington, Porirua and Kāpiti community.

“Building consent for the apartment complex has now been granted and the development will generate income to support the hospice’s future so it can continue giving free, end of life palliative care.”

Mary Potter Hospice is future proofing to meet forecasted demands for its services from people born in the 1940s-1950s living longer and as the ‘baby boomer’ generation gets older. The Hospice must fundraise over $6m every year to provide its free-of-charge services.

The proposed 39-unit apartment complex would be constructed adjacent to its Hospice building in Mein Street, Newtown. This has been made possible by a substantial donation for investment in a residential apartment complex.

The proposed apartments will be built on land which Mary Potter Hospice already owns and has been declared by the Wellington City Council and Cabinet as one of Government’s Special Housing Areas.

