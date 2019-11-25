Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Takeovers Panel publishes Annual Report 2019

Monday, 25 November 2019, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Takeovers Panel

The Takeovers Panel today announced the publication of its annual report for 2019.

The Panel monitored 23 transactions and Code company schemes of arrangement during the year. Takeovers Panel Chair, Andy Coupe said, “Monitoring takeovers transactions and enforcing the Takeovers Code is always the Panel’s highest priority. Continued high levels of compliance were maintained in the market this year. In addition, the Panel managed its resources flexibly to carry out its policy development and public education activities”.

About the Takeovers Panel
The Panel is an independent Crown entity established under the Takeovers Act 1993. The Panel's mandate is to strengthen investor confidence in New Zealand's capital markets by enforcing the Takeovers Code. The Code ensures that all shareholders have a fair opportunity to participate in control-change transactions (such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers and allotments) in Code companies. For further information on the Panel, please visit www.takeovers.govt.nz


ends


