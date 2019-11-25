Takeovers Panel publishes Annual Report 2019
The Takeovers Panel today announced the publication of its annual report for 2019.
The Panel
monitored 23 transactions and Code company schemes of
arrangement during the year. Takeovers Panel Chair, Andy
Coupe said, “Monitoring takeovers transactions and
enforcing the Takeovers Code is always the Panel’s highest
priority. Continued high levels of compliance were
maintained in the market this year. In addition, the Panel
managed its resources flexibly to carry out its policy
development and public education activities”.
About the Takeovers Panel
The Panel is an independent Crown entity established under the Takeovers Act 1993. The Panel's mandate is to strengthen investor confidence in New Zealand's capital markets by enforcing the Takeovers Code. The Code ensures that all shareholders have a fair opportunity to participate in control-change transactions (such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers and allotments) in Code companies. For further information on the Panel, please visit www.takeovers.govt.nz
ends