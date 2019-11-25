Guinness World Records™ 2020 unveils most in-demand TV shows



NEW 2020 Edition features popular shows such as Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and Riverdale

New York/Los Angeles (September 4, 2019) – With the upcoming release of Guinness World Records 2020 Edition, available globally on September 5, Guinness World Records partnered with Parrot Analytics, to provide fans around the world with exciting news on their favorite shows. Everyday, fans turn on their screens and welcome actors and actresses into their homes to tell stories that inspire, motivate, encourage and educate. Guinness World Records values these stories, which have created such a demand that they’ve broken record titles in their respective categories.

“There’s no such thing as TV now,” says Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday. “This is a fast-paced, ever-changing landscape, with multiple ways to engage with content, so keeping track definitively of which shows top the popularity charts is impossible without the kind of data provided by Parrot Analytics. Gone are traditional viewing figures; instead, by tracking demand, through streaming, downloading and even chatter on social media, Parrot Analytics has helped Guinness World Records identify the shows that people are genuinely talking about and watching. And the results come as no surprise – the shows we all talk about around the water cooler are those that appear at the top of the lists: Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Rick and Morty, The Voice… all TV – for want of a better word – of the highest caliber.”

The Guinness World Records 2020 Edition covers TV-related record-holders spanning book adaptations, comedy, digital originals, reality, medical drama and Sci-Fi and more. Amongst these categories, are fan favorites such as Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Riverdale, The Voice and Grey’s Anatomy.

With the expansion of TV formats, this section is all encompassing featuring record-holders from broadcast networks, premium cable and streaming services.

Parrot Analytics, the leading TV content analytics firm specializing in global audience demand measurement, has developed a global platform-agnostic measurement system to quantify how viewers are engaging with TV shows. The resulting demand weighted metric is based upon inputs from video consumption (streaming/download), social media (hashtags, liking, sharing) and research/commentary (media coverage) sources.

This data was used to assist with the ARTS & MEDIA: TV section, one of 11 engaging chapters in this new edition.

The Most in-demand TV Series categories for 2018 included in this year’s edition include:

• Book Adaptation: Game of Thrones (HBO)

• Legal Drama: Suits (USA Network)

• Teen Drama: Riverdale (The CW)

• Comedy: Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Digital Original: Stranger Things (Netflix)

• Animated: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim, Cartoon Network)

• TV Series: The Walking Dead (AMC)

• Reality: The Voice (NBC)

• Children’s Show: SpongeBob (Nickelodeon)

• Horror: American Horror Story (FX)

• Medical Drama: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

• Romantic Drama: Outlander (Starz)

• Sci-Fi Drama: Westworld (HBO)

• Superhero: The Flash (The CW)

This new edition of the best-selling annual celebrates the latest record-breaking achievements with a series of 11 fact-packed chapters, covering a wide spectrum of topics from the classic – amazing animals, jaw-dropping geography and spectacular sporting achievements – to the cutting-edge – including streaming, viral sports and robots & AI.

The Guinness World Records 2020 Edition ($28.95 USD) will be available in stores and online globally on September 5th.

