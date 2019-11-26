Northpower consumers to receive over $10m

Northpower electricity consumers will receive around $10.2 million thanks to Northpower and the Northpower Trust, an increase on the distribution consumers received in December 2018.

“We’ve lifted the amount and locked it in earlier this year so that our customers know what to expect. It’s all part of work underway to make things simple, and lift our contribution locally,” says Northpower Chief Executive Andrew McLeod, a point backed by Northpower Trustees.

Most residential and business electricity customers connected to Northpower’s network benefit from a discount of $220.80 inc GST in December 2019. The only exception to this will be those using less than 2,000 kWh per year, who will receive a discount of $63.25 inc GST.

The discount will be shown as a credit on customer’s December electricity bills. However, some retailers paid earlier than expected, so customers should check their November bill as well.

The Northpower Pricing Discount is possible with the support of the Northpower Electric Power Trust which owns Northpower on behalf of Northpower’s consumer beneficiaries connected to the Northpower electricity network. The Northpower Trust, says it is satisfying to see Northpower’s consumer beneficiaries continuing to benefit from the consumer ownership model.

“The Northpower Trust is delighted to see this level of discount flowing through to our local consumers.

“Our community will benefit strongly from this discount. It’s a very positive development and backed by real strength in Northpower’s business operations,” says the Northpower Trust.

To qualify for the discount, an electricity connection (ICP) must be supplied from the Northpower electricity network with a registry status of ‘connected’ on 1 November 2019, and be a current customer of an electricity retailer on that date.

Since 1993, Northpower and the Northpower Trust have given back $217 million directly to electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangarei.

“Northpower is planning to spend over $200m building, maintaining and upgrading the Northpower electricity network over the next ten years. There are currently more than 60,000 electricity connections on the Northpower network,” says Mr McLeod.

The Northpower Trust owns Northpower on behalf of consumers connected to Northpower's electricity network in Whangarei and Kaipara Districts.

Further details on the Northpower Pricing Discount can be found at https://northpower.com/electricity/pricing





© Scoop Media