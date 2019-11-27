Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Canterbury University Students “Very Interested in Cannabis”

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Michael Mayell

One of the country’s best known and most successful social entrepreneurs, sparked a great deal of interest around cannabis when he recently addressed students at the UC Centre for Entrepreneurship in Christchurch.

Michael Mayell (Cookie Time, Nutrient Rescue, Drinkable Rivers) spoke to budding Canterbury University business / entrepreneur students about the business opportunities in cannabis and cannabis related industries.

Mayell has recently teamed up with cannabis expert and academic Abe Gray, to open the Whakamana Cannabis Museum in Christchurch, and launch a PledgeMe campaign.

“The prospects related to cannabis and hemp are very exciting,” says Mayell. “From producing a range of products such as textiles, building materials, food and personal hygiene products; New Zealand is on the cusp of creating a new top earning, environmentally friendly primary industry,” he says.
Mayell has been a long-time strong advocate for cannabis and hemp, saying it presents an opportunity particularly for dairy farmers, to move from an environmentally challenging industry to one that is “a perfect fit for New Zealand”.

“Planting cannabis and hemp on land that is currently being used for dairying will not only enable farmers to transfer to a successful business but also help repair the land as this is exactly what hemp as a crop does,” he says.

There are still, however, legislative and regulatory barriers that Michael Mayell says need to be urgently addressed to fully realise this burgeoning opportunity

“In order to grow, trade in, or process industrial hemp as an agricultural crop, an individual, body corporate, or partnership needs to be licensed under the Misuse of Drugs (Industrial Hemp) Regulations 2006. The sooner hemp is made the responsibility of MPI and moved away from the Ministry of Health, the better. It is a nonsense to have this opportunity strangled by uninformed regulation,” he says.

Hemp was one of humanity's earliest crops and considered a 'superfood' with more omega 3 than tuna, more protein and iron than steak and more fibre than oats. A hemp crop takes around 130 days to ripen from the seeds to harvest and grows more than 2m tall.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Michael Mayell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 