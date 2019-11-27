Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DHL Express launches campaign to reiterate beach safety

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: DHL Express NZ


Auckland, New Zealand, 27 November 2019 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider has announced a new interactive campaign as part of their Surf Life Saving New Zealand sponsorship dubbed ‘Flip’n Stay Safe This Summer’.

Flip’n Stay Safe this Summer – which runs from November 27, 2019 to January 12, 2020 – encourages Kiwis to view and remember all 10 beach safety messages before playing. The game is to match the two safety icons (a nod to the game memory) and a correct match will remove the icons from the game board. The user does not know where the icons are hidden, so needs to ‘flip’ the icons to find the correct match. Participants who are successful will enter a draw, and one lucky winner will win a cash prize of $3,000, to be shared with a New Zealand Surf Life Saving Club of their choice this summer.

Each year, more than 4,900 volunteer Surf Lifeguards help to keep over 80 patrol sites safe through the long summer months. Last summer, 702 people were rescued on beaches, while 16 people unfortunately drowned outside of patrolled areas. Without the volunteer Surf Lifeguards there would have been 718 drowning’s.

Paul Dalton, CEO, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, said, “Thanks to the support of partners like DHL Express, we are able to provide safer beaches for Kiwis and their families to enjoy each summer. Our volunteer Surf Lifeguards are working really hard to keep everyone safe, so it’s imperative to not be complacent this summer. DHL’s ‘Flip’n Stay Safe this Summer’ game is an interactive way for all Kiwis to learn and remember the beach safety messages. After more than 17 years, we are incredibly proud to partner with DHL on another successful campaign.”

Why memory games? Educating New Zealanders on beach hazards helps to reduce the number of potential beach casualties. The number of NZ beach drownings is staying tragically consistent year on year over the last five years and there are still far too many Kiwis who are complacent at the beach and do not realise the risks. University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre combined data from 700 participants and spanning more than 20 years. They found that brain training led to improvements in global cognition, memory, learning and attention, mood, and self-perceived quality of life. The memory game is designed to help Kiwis remember all of these simple messages when at the beach this summer.

Mark Foy, Country Manager, DHL Express New Zealand, said, “It’s an honour to partner with SLSNZ for another year to ensure that Kiwis safety at the beach this summer is paramount. At DHL we understand that surf life guards have to be on a constant look out for many dangers, therefore educating Kiwis on SLSNZ’s beach safety is imperative. Engaging them via this interactive digital game is a great way to help Kiwis remember the simple safety messages while also helping out their local Surf Life Saving club.”

To enter this contest, participants simply visit the DHL Express ‘Flip’n Stay Safe this Summer’ website (www.DHLflipnwin.co.nz) and opt to play the game. Participants must match all the beach safety messages to stand a chance to win. Qualified entries will go into a draw, and one lucky winner will clinch the $3,000 prize ($1,000 for themselves and $2,000 for a New Zealand Surf Life Saving Club of their choice).

The SLSNZ & DHL “Flip’n Stay Safe This Summer” competition will run from November 27, 2019 to January 12, 2020. The winner will be announced on the website on January 13, 2020.

