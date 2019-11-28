New Park & Ride service to connect Southern travellers

Media Release | 28 November 2019

New Park & Ride service to connect Southern travellers

Access to Auckland Airport for travellers coming from the south is set to improve with work beginning on a second Park & Ride facility that will boost options for access to the terminals and reduce the number of vehicles on the precinct’s busy road network.

Set for completion in late 2020, Park & Ride South will deliver 3,200 new carparks, adding capacity to the 4,300 carparks at the existing Park & Ride North facility.

Richard Barker, Auckland Airport’s General Manager Retail and Commercial, said the new development would be a welcome asset for travellers from the south.

“We know how popular the Park & Ride service is for travellers. This new development will make things easier for those southern travellers who otherwise have to drive right through the airport to get to Park & Ride North,” said Mr Barker. “It will also help to ease traffic for all road users and keep business around the airport flowing.”

The Park & Ride South facility is scheduled to open in December 2020.

A fast, frequent bus service will connect the new facility with both terminals on dedicated priority lanes along Puhinui Road and Laurence Stevens Drive. With buses planned for every 10 minutes, service frequency will be similar to that of Park & Ride North.

Both Park & Ride facilities will feature a lounge area, where regular flyers can be picked up and dropped off, connecting with the terminal by bus.

“As we begin the transformation of our international terminal to incorporate an expanded arrivals area and a new domestic jet facility, there will be changes to car parking around the precinct. Park & Ride South will give people another easy, convenient option for pick up and drop off,” said Mr Barker.

Park & Ride South is part of changes to airport parking that will include a 3,200-bay multi-storey carpark and pick-up/drop-off area connected to the international terminal, and increased valet-parking services.

The development also complements planned early improvements along SH20B, which include widening the road for priority bus lanes, shared walking and cycling paths and safety upgrades to intersections. The Puhinui Station Interchange will also strengthen links for southern travellers, with travel times from the train station to Auckland Airport of between 10-12 minutes.

Te Ākitai Waiohua will hold a site blessing alongside preferred contractor Fulton Hogan and Auckland Airport staff, at dawn on November 29 to bless the site. Work is set to start on December 9.





ENDS



© Scoop Media

