Free condoms for World AIDS Day

Unprotected sex is the leading cause of HIV infections in New Zealand and yet, one survey says more than 77% of sexually active New Zealanders don’t use condoms regularly. That’s why New Zealand owned and operated online retailer Adulttoymegastore is encouraging Kiwis to practice safe sex by giving away free condoms this World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day, which falls on Sunday 1 December, is a day for people around the world to unite in the fight against HIV stigma and encourage regular testing and the use of prevention, show support for the estimated 3,600 New Zealanders living with HIV, and remember those who we’re lost.

New Zealand adult toy retailer Adulttoymegastore is contributing to HIV prevention by offering free condoms to New Zealanders through their website on December 1.

"On World AIDS Day we will be offering free 10 packs of Glyde condoms to New Zealanders. They can be ordered online and will be delivered discreetly to them, all they need to do is use the code ‘SAFESEX’ at checkout and pay the shipping fee," says Adulttoymegastore owner Nicola Relph.

"Wearing a condom during sex is key to preventing sexually transmitted infections and diseases, so we’re trying to make having safe sex easier for New Zealanders by delivering free condoms to their door, so there’s no excuse for unprotected sex."

The New Zealand AIDS Foundation recommends condoms as one of the most effective methods of preventing the transmission of HIV and other STIs during anal or vaginal sex, and statistics from the Durex 2017 Global Sex Survey revealed that only 23% of Kiwis use condoms regularly, ranking New Zealand the third worst country in the world for condom use, tied with the UK.

"We were shocked to see the statistics for condom use in New Zealand, and we’re encouraging Kiwis to rubber-up for the sake of their sexual health. We thought World AIDS Day was a good opportunity to remind people how important it really is," Nicola explains.

"We’re in the business of adult pleasure, which goes hand-in-hand with sexual health. A healthy and safe sex life is a happy one, and we want to remind New Zealanders of the importance of using condoms, as well as using, cleaning and caring for their adult toys safely and hygienically."

Adulttoymegastore is giving away free 10-packs of condoms through their website on World AIDS Day, Friday 1 December, 2019. Use voucher code SAFESEX at checkout at www.adulttoymegastore.co.nz. Shipping fee applies. While stocks last. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer.

