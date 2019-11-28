Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Board member for ServiceIQ

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Service IQ


ServiceIQ Chair, Bruce Robertson, has announced the appointment of new Board member Fergus Brown, CEO of Holiday Parks New Zealand, who will represent the hospitality sector.

In welcoming Fergus to the ServiceIQ Board, Bruce thanked him for his stewardship of the Hospitality Industry Advisory Group and said the Board “looks forward to his contribution and input as the organisation represents service sector employers and their employees through the Government’s current reform of vocational education.”

Prior to his current role, and running his own accommodation business, Fergus worked for Tourism New Zealand. During his time there, he headed their Asian operation, based in Singapore and Hong Kong. Fergus is also on the Tourism Industry Aotearoa Board and has experience working with government.

Fergus takes up his ServiceIQ appointment from December 2019.

