Dairy Environment Leaders trade gumboots for suits

Friday, 29 November 2019, 9:40 am
Press Release: DairyNZ


The DairyNZ Dairy Environment Leaders are hosting their 7th Annual farmer-led forum in Wellington from 2 – 4 December with a firm focus on supporting communities and embracing change, says DEL Chairwoman Tracy Brown.

“There is a lot of change currently facing our sector with issues like reducing emissions and improving water quality front of mind for both farmers and the general public” Mrs Brown said.

“Our Dairy Environment Leaders are rising to the challenge and leading from the front as they engage with supporters, critics and other farmers.

“Dairy Environment Leaders are a passionate and active network of dairy farmers from across the country who are both a positive face and a loud voice for what is possible for our sector to achieve.

“These farmers are actively demonstrating a willingness to adapt to shifting public expectations and showing, through their actions, what can be done to make dairy farming practices more sustainable.

“The dairy sector supports its Dairy Environment Leaders through this leadership programme so they become advocates for positive change on their farms and in their communities.

“The programme is about bringing together like-minded farmers to develop new skills, learn from each other’s successes and failures, and to engage positively with political leaders and decision-makers to make an impact.

“Throughout the forum farmers will have the opportunity to enhance their skills like engaging confidently with media, making an effective written submission and exploring how they might be best able to share their personal stories.

“We want the New Zealand public to know that the New Zealand dairy sector is world-leading, innovative and a huge driver of New Zealand’s economy, but most importantly, is made up of families and communities. Families that want exactly the same things that you do – sustainably produced healthy food that is good for us, our children and the environment” Mrs Brown concluded.

