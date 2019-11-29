Vensa Health brings well-being closer to home

Hamilton, NZ. November 28, 2019 – Award-winning health solutions company Vensa Health has launched its vision for sustainable healthcare access. The launch, which took place at the Health Informatics NZ (HiNZ) conference unveiled Vensa’s newest release of it’s consumer-centric personal health record (vPHR) on the Vensa.com platform. This is the first of multiple disruptive innovations slated for 2020.

The Vensa.com platform is currently equipped with its free appointment system (vAppointment), integrated payment platform for repeat prescriptions (vScript), account management with automatic reconciliation of payments (vCampaign), and recall service automation (supporting Kiwis to receive local smoking cessation support). Vensa is gaining traction nationally and on track for reaching its goal of over 100,000 patients accessing services across the platform this next year. A testament of Kiwi innovation keeping up with global heavy hitters, such as Babylon Health who have just reached over 50,000 users.

With the release of its latest app (vPHR) lab result reporting and clinical notes processes have been streamlined and digitized. The Vensa.com platform has been evolving rapidly and first of its kind to handle identity verifications so that patient’s can quickly and securely access their health data. The Vensa PHR will be offered to medical practices as part of the existing subscription service for no additional cost, taking another bold step towards democratising health data into the patient’s hands.

The platform has over 62% of registered users actively engaged and using the system at least once in the past 6 months. CEO Ahmad Jubbawey says, “We take a human-centered approach to ensure the platform and our online apps are intuitive for clinicians and patients alike. We want to encourage Kiwis to access their doctors anytime, anywhere and on any device. By providing patients with zero-cost access to their own health records via Vensa.com, we’re increasing access to care and health information. More importantly, we feel this will increase a patient’s involvement in their own health and wellbeing.”

Vensa Health has established strong relationships with GP providers nationally to gain insights on how technology can increase access to services and support new models for delivery of health care. Dr. Richard Medlicott, Island Bay physician and former Medical Director of RNZCGP, states “many tasks in general practice are routine and can be handled by smart systems. Recall automation is an important way to make the business of general practice more efficient, freeing up clinicians time for more complex work. Automation such as Vensa.com can allow us to work at the top of our scope”

Our healthcare system currently has complex problems to solve. RNZCGP 2018 workforce survey reported a steadily decreasing medical workforce with almost half of GP’s expecting to retire in the next decade. We also know that 1 in 3 Kiwis has experienced an unmet need over the past year when it comes to accessing a health centre (MOH, 2018). All factors contribute to rising rates of clinician burnout and increased wait-times across the system. Vensa PHR reduces these demands by enabling seamless access through a great user interface connected to their doctor’s health records.

“We require bold thinking to meet the current and future needs of Kiwis, to ensure they receive the best care possible. Integrated and automated solutions will support new business and care delivery models, such as Health Care Home initiatives nationally, and help off-load the crushing administrative burden on our clinicians” states VP Sarah Zub. Vensa’s mission is to help give everyone access to better health and wellbeing. vPHR is another solution assisting with this transition by giving patients access to their health data, as well as the ability to share their data with clinicians, hospital and community supports.

Vensa’s business ethos is agnostic and the company welcomes collaborative partnerships. The Vensa Personal Health Record will be rolled out in 2020 to all customers with further announcements coming soon.

