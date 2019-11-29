World-renowed Technics brand returns to NZ



2019 ends on a high note for the New Zealand music industry, driven by strong growth in streaming revenues for the third year in a row. As a result of this demand and a resurgence of vinyl sales, Panasonic NZ has just announced the muchanticipated return of the world-renowned Technics brand to New Zealand consumers. Turntables have been at the heart and soul of Technics since they first launched in 1972 with over 3 million tables being sold worldwide. The SL-1200 series is a cornerstone of DJ culture and the 2019 launch introduces the next chapter of this journey with the new SL-1210MK7.

Music industry experts and audio enthusiasts will find this highly sought-after range of headphones, turntables, and speakers from December at the Mix Foundation, Rock Shop, Paul Money HiFi and selected Harvey Norman stores, ready for summer.

Technics is an iconic brand both in NZ and overseas with a strong brand heritage of delivering on audio performance and technology which continues with the new line up today. The Technics range includes: Headphones: • EAH-DJ1200 - the latest DJ headphones RRP $299.99 • EAH-F70 – wireless high-res headphones RRP $599.99 Speakers:

• Premium Compact Stereo System SC-C70: $1799.99 RRP • Premium Wireless Speaker System SC-C50: $1499.99 RRP • Compact Wireless Speaker System SC-C30: $1299.99 RRP Turntables: • Technics Direct Drive Turntable SL-1210MK7: $1799.99 RRP • Technics Grand Class SL-1200G: $6999.99 RRP • Technics Grand Class SL-1200GR/SL-1210GR: $2999.99 RRP • Technics SL-1500C Premium Class: $1999.99 RRP For more information please see: technics.com/nz.



