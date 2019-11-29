Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

World-renowed Technics brand returns to NZ

Friday, 29 November 2019, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Panasonic


2019 ends on a high note for the New Zealand music industry, driven by strong growth in streaming revenues for the third year in a row. As a result of this demand and a resurgence of vinyl sales, Panasonic NZ has just announced the muchanticipated return of the world-renowned Technics brand to New Zealand consumers. Turntables have been at the heart and soul of Technics since they first launched in 1972 with over 3 million tables being sold worldwide. The SL-1200 series is a cornerstone of DJ culture and the 2019 launch introduces the next chapter of this journey with the new SL-1210MK7.

Music industry experts and audio enthusiasts will find this highly sought-after range of headphones, turntables, and speakers from December at the Mix Foundation, Rock Shop, Paul Money HiFi and selected Harvey Norman stores, ready for summer.

Technics is an iconic brand both in NZ and overseas with a strong brand heritage of delivering on audio performance and technology which continues with the new line up today. The Technics range includes: Headphones: • EAH-DJ1200 - the latest DJ headphones RRP $299.99 • EAH-F70 – wireless high-res headphones RRP $599.99 Speakers:

• Premium Compact Stereo System SC-C70: $1799.99 RRP • Premium Wireless Speaker System SC-C50: $1499.99 RRP • Compact Wireless Speaker System SC-C30: $1299.99 RRP Turntables: • Technics Direct Drive Turntable SL-1210MK7: $1799.99 RRP • Technics Grand Class SL-1200G: $6999.99 RRP • Technics Grand Class SL-1200GR/SL-1210GR: $2999.99 RRP • Technics SL-1500C Premium Class: $1999.99 RRP For more information please see: technics.com/nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Panasonic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 