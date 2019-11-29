Global wine experts rank NZ wines amongst the best

Global wine experts rank NZ wines amongst the best in the world

New Zealand ranked third in the world for its wine, according to the latest results of the International Wine Challenge, the world's most rigorous wine competition. Kiwi wines scooped up 14 Gold medals and 287 medals overall in the first round of the 2020 International Wine Challenge with Australia in first place with 36 Gold medals and France in second place with 26.

Marlborough, Hawke's Bay and Central Otago going for Gold

The Gold medal-winners were produced in some of the best wine regions in New Zealand: Marlborough, Hawke's Bay and Central Otago. Amongst the Gold medal-winners, a $15.99 Sauvignon Blanc available from The Good Wine Co was one of the highest scoring wines of the entire competition. Stoneleigh Wild Valley Wild Sauvignon Blanc 2019 was one of only six wines to score 96 out of 100 available points; other top scorers included a Chablis Grand Cru and a premium red Burgundy from France.

"New Zealand has long been regarded as one of the finest producers of Sauvignon Blanc in the world, and the results from this first tranche of the International Wine Challenge prove that. It's also great to see that a range of other wine styles from New Zealand, both white and red, were recognised for their excellence", commented Peter McCombie MW, International Wine Challenge Co-Chairman.

Stoneleigh scooped a second Gold for its Rapaura Series Chardonnay 2018, whilst Tohu Wines also picked up two Gold medals for Tohu Awatere Valley Pinot Gris 2019 and Tohu Whenua Awa Chardonnay 2017.

Church Road led the charge for Hawke's Bay Chardonnay, taking home Gold medals for both Church Road McDonald Series Chardonnay 2018 and Church Road Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2018. Whilst Elephant Hill was awarded Gold for its Stone Syrah 2017.

Central Otago produced some top-performing Pinots, with Wild Earth Pinot Noir 2017 and Nevis Bluff Pinot Gris 2017 both achieving Gold medals.

