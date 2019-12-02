Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wanaka Helicopters takes supreme award

Monday, 2 December 2019, 10:27 am
Press Release: Ignite Wanaka


Longstanding local business Wanaka Helicopters was crowned Supreme Winner at the Ignite Wanaka Business Awards on Friday night (November 29).

The nationally recognised helicopter training and scenic flights company, which also won the Outstanding in Tourism category, was awarded the top accolade because of its dual income streams, commitment to quality, overwhelmingly positive third-party feedback and a strong company culture.

The biennial business awards – sponsored by Milford Asset Management – saw a diverse range of local businesses celebrated for their achievements locally, nationally and beyond.

Wayne Hudson, convenor of the independent judging panel, says finalists and winners all demonstrated professionalism with sensible plans for strategic growth.

“There were some exciting businesses, novel businesses and business with a novel approach towards sustainability and innovation. And they have all been good examples of how a company in a small town can grow and compete successfully at a national level,” he says.


“It is heartening to see that the Wanaka business community continues to thrive across all industries.”

More than 250 people attended the glitzy gala awards dinner, which took place at Warbirds & Wheels.

Winners of the awards categories are:

Outstanding in Tourism (supported by Lake Wanaka Tourism): Wanaka Helicopters

Outstanding in Trades & Infrastructure (supported by Findex): Roofing Hub

Outstanding in Professional Services (supported by Westpac): OCULA

Outstanding in Retail & Hospitality (supported by Cardrona): Pembroke Patisserie

Outstanding Start-up (supported by Air New Zealand): Hook

Outstanding in Innovation (supported by Aspiring Law): The Wanaka App

Outstanding in Sustainability (supported by Queenstown and Wanaka Airports): Cardrona

Outstanding Individual (supported by Ray White): Monique Kelly, ONE New Zealand and
Revology

People's Choice Award (sponsored by the Wanaka App and Mitre 10 Wanaka): The Fit Collective

Supreme Winner: Wanaka Helicopters

The Ignite Wanaka Business Awards are also sponsored by: Raspberry Creek, Yello!, Maude Wines, B.Effect, Rippon, Entertainment Solutions, Fantail Events, The Film Crew, The Messenger, Scope Media, Radio Wanaka and Wanaka App.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ignite Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 