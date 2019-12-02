Valocity wins Global Fintech Start-up of the Year



New Zealand owned Fintech company Valocity has won the Global Fintech Start-Up of the Year at the India Fintech Awards.

The term Fintech – financial technology – refers to innovative solutions in digital technology that aim to optimise financial services and banking and is one of the fastest growing sectors globally.

In India alone, well known for its technology there are over 2000 Fintech start-ups and Valocity Global has transcended to the top; to be recognised as the ‘Fintech Start-up of the Year’, at the prestigious Fintech Awards (IFTA) 2019.

The IFTA Awards is a platform to celebrate and recognise the best innovations from Fintech companies around the world with over 400 entries from 10 countries. Results were narrowed down to 20 leading Fintech firms with finalists from across the globe including the US, Europe, Israel, Singapore and India, who presented live product demos on stage in Mumbai resulting in Valocity Global being awarded the Fintech Start-up of the Year Winner.

As part of the prestigious IFTA Award Valocity also gets the opportunity to participate as a Finalist on stage in Europe’s Paris Fintech Forum 2020.

Founder and Global CEO Carmen Vicelich travelled from her New Zealand base where she was joined by the India team led by CEO Sachin Sandhir, with Product and Operations Director Shweta Kataria and Client Director Namit Sharma.

Valocity’s digital Platform is transforming the mortgage valuation process globally, currently in New Zealand, Australia, Asia and India, streamlines and automates the property valuation process for lending and insurance. It seamlessly connects the entire ecosystem of lenders, brokers, valuers, and their customers in One Smart Platform making the complicated simple and enabling a faster speed to yes for lenders and their consumers while delivering best practice collateral risk management.

Carmen Vicelich said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded Fintech Start-up of the year, and this is testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of our global team to create a platform that completely transforms the mortgage valuation experience across the ecosystem. We have a passion to leverage the latest technology and data to deliver customer centricity and this award is shared with our clients and partners as recognition of the power of collaborative innovation.”

Earlier this week Valocity won the International Business Excellence Award at the New Zealand India Business Awards and hosted 300 clients, partners, staff, friends and family to celebrate the company’s 5th Birthday.





© Scoop Media

