November New Vehicle Sales Confirms Slower 2019 Market



Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that November 2019 registrations came in at 3.5% under November 2018 with 13,850 vehicles registered, down 509 units on November 2018.

“Year to date the market is down 4.7%, which confirms our expectation that the market for 2019 will be down approximately 5% on 2018 volumes.”

He says the month of November reflects a steady but slightly weaker market compared to 2018.

Key points

• Overall November 2019 registrations of 13,850 vehicles were down 3.5% (509 units) on the same month in 2018.

• Pure electric vehicle continued their modest rate of monthly registrations at 147 units for November, with 84 PHEV’s and 591 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.

• The market overall to the end of November is down 4.7% (6,508 units) on the first eleven months of 2018.

• Registration of 9640 passenger and SUVs for November 2019 were up 1.06% (97 units) on 2018 volumes, while commercial vehicle registrations of 4,210 were down 12.6% (606 units) compared to November 2018.

• The top two models for the month of November were the Ford Ranger (907 units), followed by the Toyota RAV4 (881 units) with the Toyota bumped back to third place (658 units).

Market leaders in November

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 22% market share (3110 units), followed by Ford with 10% (1,360 units) and Mitsubishi in third spot with 8% market share (1,042 units).







SUV and passenger vehicle sales

Toyota was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 23% market share (2,171 units) followed by Kia with 9% (884 units) and then Holden with 8% market share (724 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (881 units) followed by the Toyota Corolla (658 units) and the Kia Seltos (400 units).

Commercial vehicle sales

Ford regained the market lead with 24% market share (994 units) followed by Toyota with 22% (939 units) and Mitsubishi third with 9% market share (394 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with 22% share (907 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 15% share (648 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 9% market share (392 units).

Smaller vehicles dominated the market in November

The top three segments for the month of November were once again SUV medium vehicles with 20% share followed by SUV Compact with 17% market share and the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 14%.

