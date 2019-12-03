ATL Named ‘Contractor of the Year’ at 2019 NZDAA Awards

3 December 2019



Leading asbestos removal specialists ATL Group has secured the prestigious Contractor of the Year prize at the annual New Zealand Demolition Asbestos Association Awards.

The company received the accolade at a gala dinner at the Ellerslie Showgrounds held in recognition and celebration of best practice and innovation in the demolition and asbestos industries.

Founded in 1982, ATL Group is the leading expert for the safe removal and management of asbestos, operating in Auckland and across the country. Through its long history, the company has consistently focused on service excellence and worker safety. Sales director Mike Sommerville is therefore pleased with the recognition of its commitment to optimal outcomes for all clients and its own personnel.

“We’re proud to add another award to the trophy cabinet. Our team has built on accolades won in 2017 and 2018, using each occasion as a benchmark on the path to continuous improvement. While the external recognition of an award is highly satisfying, what motivates us to continually improve is the ability to meet the needs of every one of our valued customers, every time.”

It’s not just awards that ATL Group is winning, but business, too. The company has expanded substantially over the past two years and now has a team of some 150 people and an expanded office network giving it the capability to serve anywhere in New Zealand.

Asbestos removal has been complemented with general demolition capabilities through ATL’s acquisition of Henderson Demolition early in 2019, while the company pursues new standards of excellence.

“This is reflected in our recent investment in JobSafe health and safety management software for improved visibility and reporting of our safety performance. We’ve also introduced the SafeStrip system which further reduces risk of asbestos exposure during demolition and remediation work,” Sommerville explains.

ATL’s use of SafeStrip is a first in New Zealand. The fully controllable, deep wetting system reduces fibre counts to levels lower than previously possible in other demolition methods. This reduces the overall risk of asbestos exposure throughout removal works.

“Delivering a great outcome for our clients starts with using the best methods and equipment. It also rests on looking after our staff, so everyone goes home safely at the end of each day,” Sommerville notes.

Company CEO Brett Pieterson says the effort invested into plant, equipment, personnel and reach is delivering rewards. “I’m proud of the ATL family whose tireless focus on service quality has culminated in this award. It is a whole team effort from our operators, supervisors, managers and head office support, and we’ll strive to continue setting the standard for excellence in our industry.”

