Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vector to Sell Kapuni Assets

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Vector Limited

Vector to Sell Kapuni Assets And Enter into New Long Term Natural Gas And LPG Supply Arrangements

Vector has today announced it will transfer ownership of the Kapuni Gas Treatment Plant and related assets, along with Vector’s 50% interest in the Kapuni Energy Joint Venture, to Todd Petroleum Mining Company.

The Kapuni gas treatment plant processes all the gas produced from the Kapuni field in South Taranaki, with Todd holding the extraction licence for the field.

Vector Group Chief Executive, Simon Mackenzie, says the deal will ensure a strong future for the Kapuni operations, its employees and the wider Taranaki community.

“Todd is in many ways the natural owner for this asset given the level of investment they are making in the region and we’re looking forward to collaborating with them during the handover.

“Todd will inherit a fantastic team of people passionate about their region and industry and I’m pleased this deal puts the team together with a new owner with the knowledge and skills to make the most of the Plant over the long term”.

Following the transition of the plant to new ownership Vector, which serves a number of commercial and residential gas and LPG customers under its Vector OnGas brand, will be an anchor customer of Todd under new commercial supply agreements.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of our relationship with Todd and further opportunities to collaborate for customers”, Mr Mackenzie said.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vector Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 