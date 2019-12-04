New World Pukekohe, a re-design of the New World brand

4 December 2019

New World Pukekohe, a re-design of the New World brand, opens its doors

New World Pukekohe opened its doors yesterday, offering shoppers a first look at New World’s next generation of stores.

Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs North Island General Manager of Membership and Property, says New World Pukekohe’s design aims to inspire and redefine the customer experience, and one that will serve as the cornerstone for future New World stores.

“We are redefining the world of supermarket shopping with the opening of New World Pukekohe. It’s the next gen of the New World brand, but it’s also a place for the community by the community,” says Rowles.

“Shoppers will find products that are unique to the local community and the store pays homage to the bounty of produce grown in the Pukekohe area; an area with deep roots in arable and vegetable farming.”

The store is located on Paerata Road, the main thoroughfare in and out of Pukekohe and has 150 accessible carparks. New World Pukekohe has provided 130 jobs for locals in the area, from produce, bakery, butchery and seafood in-store fresh experts, to checkout operators and department managers.

New World Pukekohe owner operator Tim Wilson started his journey with Foodstuffs in 2012 at Four Square Matakana. He then moved down to New World Flaxmere in 2016, but when the opportunity came up to own and open New World Pukekohe, he couldn’t say no.

“To be writing this new chapter in the history of New Zealand supermarket retailing is an exciting and rewarding challenge, and one that I am taking on with great energy, dedication and a lot of caffeine,” said Wilson.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally show customers what we’ve been working on over the past couple of years. We’ve worked closely with the community for the past couple of months eliciting feedback from locals as to what they wanted to see in their new store. They told us they wanted a memorable customer experience and an environment that catered to their specific needs. We’re proud to say that we have delivered on giving our customers exactly what they want – we will have quiet hours every day from 3-7pm, up to 20 in-store demonstrations every week from local suppliers and on-the-go meals for busy families.”

“We are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming the community to their brand-new store,” finished Wilson.

Other New World Pukekohe store features include:

• Freshly baked in-house artisanal breads and donuts, donut & coffee catering and donut collaborations with suppliers

• Boutique florist offering with the freshest flora, as well as house-dressing floral options

• Nut butter machines for blending your own nut butters

• Roughly 20 in-store demonstrations with suppliers large and small every week

• A central liquor area with a full range of award-winning wine, beer and cider

• Quiet hours every day from 3-7pm

• A family-relic John Deere tractor, which takes centre stage in the produce department, representing the store’s ‘paddock to plate’ offering and the community’s farming roots

• Operational efficiencies including LED lighting, skylights and digital ticketing

• A new ‘Meal Spot’ offering plenty of ready-to heat, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals for all dietary preferences, e.g. keto, paleo, vegetarian, vegan.

• Café with barista-made coffee and baked in-house sweet treats and savoury nibbles

• I Shop delivery and click & collect starting in early 2020

New World Pukekohe is located at 17 Paerata Rd, Pukekohe 2120. Store hours are 7am-9pm. For more updates and specials, be sure to follow New World Pukekohe on Facebook @nwpukekohe.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

