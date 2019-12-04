Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PaySauce Announces Arrival of New CFO

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: PaySauce

Wellington, New Zealand, 4 December, 2019 - Employment solutions provider PaySauce (NZX: PYS) announces the addition of Jaime Monaghan as CFO. Monaghan will bolster the existing leadership team and take command of the increasingly multifaceted finances of the fast-growing SaaS business.

Monaghan brings an extensive leadership and finance background to the role, coming from a position as Head of Insurance at Trade Me, and eight years in KiwiBank’s Finance team. Her commercial acumen and experience in publicly listed companies will be a crucial asset as PaySauce develops as an NZX-listed entity.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says Monaghan will bring acuity and pragmatism to PaySauce’s financial and strategic planning. “Jaime has the know-how and the vision to keep us sharp and grounded as we pursue increasingly ambitious business goals.”

ABOUT PAYSAUCE

PaySauce brings cloud-based compliance to business owners, helping them to pay and manage employees efficiently using web, iOS, and Android applications. The PaySauce platform includes mobile timesheets, payroll calculations, banking integration, PAYE filing, labour costing, automated general ledger entries and digital employment contracts. https://www.paysauce.com/


ends

