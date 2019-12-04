Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Insurance market overdue for overhaul

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Consumer

4 December 2019


Consumer NZ is welcoming law changes that will help fix major problems in the insurance market.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said her organisation had been campaigning for an overhaul of insurance laws that were failing to protect consumers from junk products and unfair terms.

“There are significant problems in the insurance market, resulting in consumers being denied cover under their policies and sold poor-value products,” Ms Wilson said.

The government has now agreed to change the law to beef up protection for consumers. Changes announced today include increasing protections against unfair terms in insurance contracts.

“Insurance is the only industry that’s largely exempt from the Fair Trading Act’s ban on unfair terms in consumer contracts,” she said.

“This exemption allows insurers to sell products that provide little value to consumers and means companies can use terms in their contracts that would be open to challenge in any other industry.”

Consumer NZ has also been calling for insurers’ wide-ranging rights to reject claims to be reined in.

Ms Wilson said companies had significant discretion to decline claims if they considered the consumer hadn’t disclosed information the insurer believed it had a right to know.

“This can happen regardless of whether the consumer was made aware they needed to disclose the information.”

The government has agreed to change the law to put responsibility on insurers to ask for the information they need, rather than leave it up to the consumer to guess what they should disclose.

Ms Wilson said these changes should prevent insurers from unreasonably declining claims, which was a significant cause of complaint.

Other changes announced today include requiring insurance policies to be clearly written and easy to understand.

The Financial Markets Authority will also be given powers to monitor the industry and prosecute companies that fail to comply with the new rules.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Consumer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 