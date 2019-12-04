Successful Launch sees the Expansion of ecostore Stations

4th December 2019

Ecostore is delighted to announce the expansion of five new refill stations to be located at selected New World’s in Wanaka and Christchurch, following the hugely successful launch at New World Durham Street, Christchurch earlier this year.

In May, New World Durham Street launched the first ecostore refill station in a supermarket, with ecostore Laundry Liquid and Dishwash Liquid, Shampoo and Conditioner, Body and Hand Wash available. This was the first partnership of its kind in New Zealand between ecostore, New Zealand’s leading brand in sustainability, and a supermarket chain.

Due to the overwhelming success of the refill stations and positive feedback from customers, ecostore and New World have expanded the number of stores offering ecostore refill stations available from today in Wanaka New World and Christchurch’s St Martins, Northwood and Fendalton New Worlds. There will also be an ecostore refill station in the new Three Parks New World in Wanaka that opens on the 10th December 2019.

Ecostore’s CEO, Pablo Kraus, says the team has been ‘blown away and excited’ by how quickly the New World Durham Street customers embraced the refill station.

“We knew that the number of people becoming conscious of their environmental waste footprint was on the increase, but the fast take-up of the refill station in Durham Street has shown us that Kiwis have been moved to action, and that refill stations are the way of the future.

Foodstuffs South Island CEO, Steve Anderson says, “At New World we are committed to implementing more refill stations as part of our wider business sustainability strategy. The refill station at Durham Street was the start of this commitment, and with five more being established, it is a positive step towards achieving our goal of all packaging being reusable and recyclable by 2025, as per the Plastics Packaging Declaration signed by ourselves and ecostore.”

Ecostore will be providing supermarket customers with a free starter bottle at the new refill stations, that are designed to be used again and again. The refill bottles are made entirely from sugar plastic, sourced from sugar cane.

Whilst the refill bottles are fully recyclable (#2HPDE), they have been developed to be reused and refilled as many times as possible.

In the same way shoppers buy nuts and seeds from the supermarket bulk bins, customers simply get their ecostore refill bottle - tap or pump the selected product into their bottle, filling to the top, write the product code and name on a label on the bottle and proceed to the checkout to pay.

Addresses of the New World Supermarkets with ecostore Refill Stations:

New World Supermarket Northwood - Address: 2 Mounter Avenue, Northwood, Christchurch 8051

New World St Martins - Address: 92 Wilsons Road, St Martins, Christchurch 8023

New World Supermarket Fendalton - Address: 19-23 Memorial Avenue, Fendalton, Christchurch 8053

New World Wanaka - Address: 20 Dunmore Street, Wanaka 9305

New World Three Parks - Address: Sir Tim Wallis Drive, Wanaka 9382 - Opening 10th Dec

